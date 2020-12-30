Wisconsin’s trophy for Duke’s Mayo Bowl shattered
Wisconsin won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and then lost the trophy before it left the locker room.
The Badgers broiled Wake Forest, 42-28, and received the trophy for winning the game.
Unfortunately, the trophy didn’t do as well as Wisconsin.
The Badgers looked stunned when they saw the destroyed memento.
Wisconsin may be going home empty handed …
It appears that the trophy from the Duke's Mayo Bowl is shattered 😳
(via krumz.dream/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jYi4dmi5OK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2020