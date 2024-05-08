Wisconsin transfer WR target Elijhah Badger visits program quarterbacked by Graham Mertz

Wisconsin top transfer portal wide receiver target Elijhah Badger is set to visit the Florida Gators, according to On3.

Florida was named as one of the numerous top programs in pursuit of Badger, along with Wisconsin. It is also the current home of former Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who returned to Gainesville for his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility.

The top transfer wide receiver has now visited Washington, Arizona and Florida as his recruitment continues. He’s currently ranked as a four-star transfer, the No. 184 player in the portal and No. 36 wide receiver.

Badger entered the portal four years at Arizona State. He was one of the Sun Devils’ top receiving options during the last two seasons, totaling 135 catches for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns in that time.

Wisconsin is yet to land a visit with the highly-touted transfer. It’s easy to see how Florida, Washington and Arizona represent more attractive landing spots, as the Badgers have a strong top group at wide receiver and would deploy Badger as part of a rotation.

The wide receiver’s last name makes this a situation worth following, especially if he spends the 2024 season catching passes from Mertz.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

