Wisconsin transfer Wilke narrows down list of suitors to five

Maty Wilke, who entered the transfer portal late last month, has narrowed down her potential destinations to five programs. After a stellar first active season with the Badgers (11.8 PPG, team-high 61 3Pt), the Beaver Dam native will play elsewhere in 2023-2024.

Her final list includes Minnesota, Marquette, Stanford, Utah and Michigan. Of those programs, all of them made the NCAA tournament, with Stanford and Utah operating as 1 and 2 seeds respectively.

Considering the level of success of the programs Wilke is choosing between, it’s clear that she wants to win now and not wait for the developing Wisconsin roster to click down the road.

Her departure is a tough blow for Marisa Moseley and the Wisconsin team and staff, but considering the strides that players like freshman forward Serah Williams (12.7 PPG) and junior wing Brooke Schramek (10.4 PPG) made down the stretch, all hope is not lost in Madison.

