Wisconsin transfer target receives crystal ball to play with Chucky Hepburn

Wisconsin basketball top transfer portal target Frank Anselem-Ibe recently received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to choose Louisville.

The prediction came from NC State insider Cory Smith, who covers one of the finalists to land the center. The other finalists are Louisville, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech.

Anselem-Ibe entered the transfer portal on April 30 after spending the last two years at Georgia. He started his career at Syracuse after being a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. He was the No. 26-ranked center in the class and No. 18 recruit from Georgia.

The 6’10” forward averaged just 9.1 minutes, 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.7 blocks for the Bulldogs in 2023-24. 247Sports currently ranks him as a three-star transfer, the No. 369 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 52 center.

The site’s prediction would have him transfer to a Louisville program that will be led by former Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn in 2024-25. The Cardinals have only won 12 combined games over the last two seasons, but have re-found life after the hire of head coach Pat Kelsey and transfer addition of Hepburn.

Georgia transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe has received a crystal ball to Louisville‼️ He hasn’t played a lot of minutes throughout his 4 year career with Syracuse and Georgia but maybe this coaching staff can turn that around. Georgia Tech, NCST, and Wisconsin are also in the mix. pic.twitter.com/aAt5oJVy7v — Louisville Updates (@VilleUpdates) May 20, 2024

Wisconsin may have to return to the drawing board after seeing yet another top target commit elsewhere — that if Anselem-Ibe commits to Louisville. The Badgers recently saw JUCO transfer target Noah Boyde commit to LSU.

The program is understandably in search of frontcourt depth on the eve of another grueling Big Ten season.

