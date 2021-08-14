Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan tabbed as Notre Dame's starting QB

Notre Dame has identified its starting quarterback.

Brian Kelly, the Irish’s 12th-year head coach, announced that Jack Coan will open the season as the team’s starter. Coan, a transfer from Wisconsin, beat out sophomore Drew Pyne and freshman Tyler Buchner to win the job.

“All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp. Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success,” Kelly said.

Pyne was the backup behind three-year starter Ian Book while Buchner is a four-star prospect out of California. Coan is a far more experienced player.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) in the second half of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Coan started 18 games over a two-year span for Wisconsin, but missed the 2020 season due to a foot injury. Coan started four games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 after an injury to Alex Hornibrook. He wasn’t asked to throw much that season as the Badgers relied on a heavy rushing attack featuring Jonathan Taylor.

In 2019, though, Coan was given more opportunities to throw the ball and turned in a solid season. While Taylor was still the focal point of UW’s offense, Coan emerged as an extremely efficient passer. In 14 starts, he threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 69.6% of his attempts. Coan helped UW win the Big Ten West and led the Badgers to a win over Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

With Graham Mertz in place as the starter at Wisconsin, Coan opted to transfer and landed in South Bend. At Notre Dame, he takes over for Book, who led the Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances before being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.

The Irish went 10-0 during the regular season in 2020 before losing to Clemson in the ACC title game and to Alabama in the CFP.

Notre Dame, back as an independent, will open up its season on the road against Florida State on Sept. 5. Coan will get to face off against his former teammates when the Irish face Wisconsin on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

