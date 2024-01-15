Wisconsin transfer ILB commit flips to Stanford

Former Northern Iowa inside linebacker Jahsiah Galvan flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Stanford earlier tonight.

The linebacker originally committed to Wisconsin in late December before the Badgers brought in three more at his position — former North Carolina ILB Sebastian Cheeks, Arkansas ILB Jaheim Thomas and former USC ILB Tackett Curtis.

Galvan now commits to former Wisconsin linebackers coach Bobby April III, who is Stanford’s defensive coordinator.

He entered the transfer portal after playing two years at Northern Iowa, which included 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and Phil Steele Freshman All-American First Team honors.

The news drops Wisconsin’s transfer to 12 total commits. The group still ranks No. 11 nationally.

