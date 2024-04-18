Wisconsin transfer guard commits to KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s transfer class will be one of the best in the country yet again.

On Thursday, the Jayhawks picked up a commitment from AJ Storr, a Wisconsin transfer guard, according to multiple reports.

Storr is a 6-foot-7 rising junior who scored 16.8 points per game for the Badgers in the 2023-24 season. He played his freshman season at St. John’s before transferring to the Big 10.

Storry, who comes to Kansas with two years of eligibility remaining, joins South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo and Florida’s Riley Kugel in KU’s 2024 incoming transfer class. The Jayhawks also will return at least two starters in Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams.

At least two pieces of KU’s puzzle remain uncertain as Johnny Furphy plans to test out NBA waters while maintaining college eligibility, and Hunter Dickinson has not announced his plans for the 2023-24 season.

