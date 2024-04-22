Wisconsin transfer Connor Essegian commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have added a Big Ten transfer to their roster for the 2024-25 season. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian announced his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday afternoon.

The rising junior played 68 games for the Badgers over the last two seasons including making 19 starts as a freshman in 2022-23.

After averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists as a freshman, Essegian saw his averages drop to 3.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.2 rebounds while also seeing his minutes per game get slashed from 27.4 to 7.3.

Essegian is the fourth transfer to commit to the Huskers this offseason joining North Dakota State big man Andrew Morgan, Utah guard Rollie Worster, and Rutgers guard Gavin Griffiths.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire