Wisconsin’s torrid stretch shooting the team up the KenPom rankings

Wisconsin basketball is on quite the heater in out-of-conference play, and now entering the Big Ten schedule. It beat Michigan State 70-57 last night to improve to 7-2 on the young season.

Remember, those two losses came consecutively in the first week of the season. Wisconsin is now on a six-game win streak which includes victories against No. 24 Virginia at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, against No. 3 Marquette and now on the road at Michigan State. The resume is building, and December just began.

The Badgers torrid stretch has them in the AP Poll ranked at No. 23, and also has the team shooting up the KenPom rankings.

What was a fringe top-20 team entering the season is now ranked No. 12 overall and No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Purdue. That ranking comes from the Badgers having KenPom’s No. 14 offense in the country and No. 22 defense.

Bringing home a B1G road win 🔴 Storr: 22 PTS (8-11 FG, 4-6 3FG)

🔴 Crowl: 18 PTS (4-4 3FG) | 6 REB | 5 AST

🔴 Hepburn: 8 AST | 5 REB | 5 PTS pic.twitter.com/ofcDxvz1HD — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 6, 2023

Up next is a massive game this weekend on the road against No. 1 Arizona.

