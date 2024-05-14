Wisconsin top transfer portal target takes visit to Big Ten rival

Wisconsin top transfer portal target Gavin Meyer took an official visit to Illinois on Tuesday, according to 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner.

The Badgers and Fighting Illini are among the former Wyoming defensive lineman’s finalists, along with USC and Cal. He also has visits scheduled with the two California schools.

Related: Post-spring Big Ten football 2024 power rankings, starting quarterback rankings

Meyer entered the portal earlier this month after four years at Wyoming. He was a major part of the team’s defensive line in 2022 and 2023, recording a combined 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks over those two seasons.

The 6’4,” 282-pound lineman is originally from Franklin, Wisconsin. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, though did not receive an offer from the Badgers. He chose Wyoming during his high school cycle over other offers including Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State and Navy.

Wisconsin is now among three top Big Ten programs in pursuit of the lineman during his transfer recruitment.

Wyoming transfer DL Gavin Meyer starts an official visit to #illini on Tuesday. What's going for and against Illinois in a B1G competition for the highly-coveted DL transfer and Wisconsin native ⤵️https://t.co/tPNFlDTzvX — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) May 14, 2024

Wisconsin is in heavy pursuit of several transfer defensive linemen. It is also a finalist for Grand Valley State transfer Jay’Viar Suggs and reportedly in pursuit of Alabama transfer Khurtiss Perry.

Luke Fickell has recognized defensive line as a clear deficiency on the roster as the program enters a pivotal 2024 season.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire