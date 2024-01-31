Wisconsin top in-state class of 2025 target sets commitment date

Top Wisconsin class of 2025 target Owen Strebig announced earlier today that he will be announcing his college commitment on February 8 at 4 p.m. central.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin native is the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin in his class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 127 overall recruit in the class and No. 13 offensive tackle.

Strebig will be choosing between the in-state Badgers, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame and USC — though there is currently a consensus that Notre Dame will be the choice.

If Wisconsin were to lose Strebig, he would become the ninth of the last 10 in-state four-star recruits to commit elsewhere — the one commitment coming from top 2022 offensive tackle Joe Brunner. This trend is occurring after Wisconsin previously held a stronghold on top in-state prospects for the last few decades.

I am so unbelievably blessed and fortunate to be in this position. I will be announcing my commitment February 8th. pic.twitter.com/CY2EJVRIul — Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) January 31, 2024

It also must be noted that Notre Dame’s current offensive line coach is Joe Rudolph — Wisconsin’s old offensive line coach and offensive coordinator from 2015-2021. It is easy to infer a previous connection there between Rudolph and in-state recruits from his time in Madison.

The Badgers class of 2025 now awaits Strebig’s announcement. The group currently ranks No. 10 nationally with seven commitments at this early point in the process.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire