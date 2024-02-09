Wisconsin top in-state class of 2025 target commits to midwest rival

Wisconsin top in-state class of 2025 target Owen Strebig announced his commitment to Notre Dame last night.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin native is the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin in his class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 127 overall recruit in the class and No. 13 offensive tackle.

He joins a Notre Dame class of 2025 that currently ranks No. 1 in the nation with 13 total commitments and eight blue-chip recruits.

This result isn’t a surprise. Strebig received multiple crystal ball predictions to pick the Fighting Irish in the last few weeks, including from 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

He chooses Marcus Freeman’s program over Wisconsin, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame and USC.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Owen Strebig tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 6’8 295 OT from Waukesha, WI chose the Fighting Irish over Miami, USC, Wisconsin, & Florida State “I’m thinking BIG. Notre Dame is perfect for the 4for40. Go Irish☘️”https://t.co/CtBR7LoMm8 pic.twitter.com/pVTkio00YX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 8, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 9 in the nation with seven total commitments and one blue-chip recruit.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire