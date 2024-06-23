Wisconsin top in-state 2025 target Davion Hannah transferring to Link Academy for senior season

Wisconsin basketball top in-state class of 2025 target Davion Hannah is transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri for his senior season of high school basketball, according to 247Sports’ Evan Flood.

Hannah is not only Wisconsin’s top target in the class of 2025, but also one of the top players in the country. He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 27 player in the class, No. 4 combo guard and No. 1 recruiting from the state of Wisconsin.

His transfer to Link Academy — a growing national brand in high school athletics — lowers the likelihood of a potential commitment to Wisconsin.

The four-star guard already has offers from top programs including Alabama, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan State and Ohio State. That list is sure to explode once his senior season begins. History has shown that once the blue bloods including Duke and Kentucky get involved, Wisconsin has a low chance of landing a commitment.

The 6’5″ guard averaged 19.2 points per game for Nicolet High School last season as his recruiting profile began to grow.

Recent Link Academy men’s basketball graduates include class of 2024 five-star point guard Tre Johnson (committed to Texas), four-star point guard Labaron Philon (Alabama), four-star guard T.O. Barrett (Missouri), four-star small forward Jalen Shelley (USC) and four-star center James Brown (North Carolina). Hannah will arrive on campus along with five-star prospect Chris Cenac Jr., five-star Jerry Easter, four-star John Clark and four-star Trent Perry (2026).

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 6 in the nation with commitments from in-state shooting guard Zach Kinziger and in-state center Will Garlock. The cycle is in its infancy, so expect the ranking to fluctuate as other programs add commitments.

Hannah remains Wisconsin’s top target in the class despite it becoming a tougher recruiting battle with his transfer to Link Academy.

