Wisconsin top remaining class of 2025 DT target visits Big Ten rival Nebraska

One of Wisconsin’s top remaining defensive tackle targets in the class of 2025 Kade Pietrzak took an official visit to Nebraska this weekend.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers are among the top contenders to land the four-star defensive lineman, along with Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Related: Big Ten Football Power Index Rankings for 2024: Which teams are underrated, overrated?

Pietrzak is 247Sports’ No. 336 player in the class of 2025, No. 37 defensive lineman and No. 1 recruit from his home state of North Dakota.

The West Fargo, North Dakota native visited the Badgers back on May 31, plus has shared photos of official visits to Oklahoma and now Nebraska. While the Badgers and Cornhuskers may still be in the running to land a commitment, there is one 247Sports crystal ball prediction logged for Pietrzak to choose Oklahoma. The prediction came from Oklahoma insider Collin Kennedy on June 10 and was given with a ‘medium confidence level.’

Visited #Badgers last month. DL from North Dakota (2025 class) holds many offers but announced his top four as OU, NEB, KState and UW. https://t.co/4cnyY6pnhi — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) June 24, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 20 players committed — numbers that both recently dropped after four-star CB Rukeem Stroud flipped to UCF.

The Badgers remain in contention for several top targets with official visits now mostly concluded. The commitments of Pietrzak, four-star RB Byron Louis and four-star iOL Hardy Watts are all worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire