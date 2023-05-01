Wisconsin in the top five for 2024 three-star linebacker

Over the weekend, Wisconsin was included in the top five schools for 2024 three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan.

The Badgers are joined by marquee names as Sullivan listed Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan, Duke, and Stanford as his top five schools.

Sullivan is a Pennsylvania native who has starred at Pittsburgh Central Catholic. He is the No. 513 overall prospect and No. 57 linebacker in the 2024 class according to On3 sports’ industry ranking. The 6-foot-4 linebacker has taken visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, Stanford, and Wisconsin. He was on campus back in October at Wisconsin.

The Badgers are firmly in the mix for a highly sought-after linebacker.

Thank you to all of the school the have recruited me. I have narrowed my decision down to these five schools! pic.twitter.com/6itOWMCDib — Cole Sullivan (@ColeSull18) April 29, 2023

