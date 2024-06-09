Wisconsin top class of 2025 WR target Davion Chandler commits to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin top class of 2025 wide receiver target Davion Chandler committed to Illinois on Sunday.

The three-star wideout chose the Illini over other top contenders including the Badgers, Kansas Jayhawks and Indiana Hoosiers.

Related: Ranking the highest rated recruits in the history of Wisconsin football

Chandler is 247Sports’ No. 1,150 player in the class of 2025, No. 173 wide receiver and No. 22 recruit from his home state of Indiana.

He commits to Illinois on the heels of an official visit with the program. He was scheduled to visit Wisconsin the weekend of June 14 and Kansas the weekend of June 21.

Chandlers’ commitment gives Illinois a win in what is a growing recruiting battle between the Badgers and Illini. Head coach Bret Bielema is working hard to dig into Wisconsin’s long-established recruiting footprint in the Midwest.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 15 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The group has one wide receiver committed: three-star Cameron Miller.

The Badgers are up to 14 total commitments in the class, a number that is sure to grow as official visit weekends continue throughout June.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire