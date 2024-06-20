Wisconsin top class of 2025 target DL Drayden Pavey announces commitment date

Wisconsin class of 2025 target Drayden Pavey will announce his college commitment on July 2 at 11 a.m. EST, 10 a.m. CST.

The Badgers are a finalist to land Pavey — one of the program’s top remaining targets in the class of 2025. The program is listed along with Big Ten rivals Purdue and Indiana.

His three finalists have outlasted a pack of offers that also includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt.

247Sports currently ranks Pavey as the No. 1,096 player in the class of 2025, No. 105 defensive lineman and No. 43 recruit from his home state of Ohio. He will announce his commitment after official visits to Purdue on June 7, Wisconsin on June 14 and Indiana on June 21.

The service has yet to release a crystal ball prediction for Pavey’s choice, though On3’s prediction machine currently gives Purdue a 92.6% chance to land a commitment.

All roads lead to July 2nd. All family and friends are welcomed. @CoachTy_1 pic.twitter.com/Opu89VBWMV — Drayden “Big Pav” Pavey (@dpavey_) June 20, 2024

Wisconsin is looking to land a third defensive lineman to its growing class of 2025 after recent commitments from Torin Pettaway and Wilnerson Telemaque. The group overall currently has 20 commitments and is ranked No. 12 in the nation by 247Sports.

The class is already a success after Luke Fickell’s program finished the 2024 cycle ranked in the top 25. A commitment from Pavey would continue what has been a terrific month of converting official visits into commitments.

