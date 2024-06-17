Wisconsin top class of 2025 RB target Byron Louis visits Georgia

Wisconsin top class of 2025 running back target Byron Louis just wrapped up a visit to top-ranked Georgia, according to his social media account.

Wisconsin and Georgia are in the running back’s 10 finalists, along with Penn State, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, USC, Florida State and Oklahoma. He previously visited Miami on May 31 and Wisconsin on June 7, and is scheduled to visit Florida State on June 21.

The four-star running back is 247Sports’ No. 212 player in the class of 2025, No. 14 running back and No. 30 recruit from his home state of Florida.

Wisconsin recently had a big recruiting win over Georgia with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. The Badgers will look for one here as well, as Louis is the program’s last big-time running back target in the class — especially with three-star RB John Forster committed to Rutgers.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 12 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten at this stage in the cycle. The program is still in good standing with several of its top targets and should be adding to the class in the coming days.

The class is yet to land a running back — that after finishing the 2024 cycle with several top commits at the position. Louis is Wisconsin’s only top-ranked target at the position that remains uncommitted.

