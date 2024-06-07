Wisconsin’s top class of 2025 RB target is on campus for official visit

Wisconsin top class of 2025 running back target Byron Louis is on campus for his official visit this weekend.

The four-star running back has the Badgers’ in his top 10 schools along with Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, USC, Florida State and Oklahoma. 247Sports notes that he has three official visits scheduled: May 31 to Miami, this weekend to Wisconsin and June 21 to Florida State.

Louis is 247Sports’ No. 212 player in the class of 2025, No. 14 running back and No. 30 recruit from his home state of Florida. He is one of only two running backs with an official visit scheduled to Wisconsin, along with three-star John Forster.

The Badgers’ class of 2025 currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with 14 players committed. The group is yet to land a running back — that after finishing the 2024 cycle with several top commits at the position.

Louis is part of a busy weekend of official visits for the Badgers. He is one of the top targets in the group, some others being iOL Hardy Watts, WR Eugene Hilton Jr. and DL Wilnerson Telemaque.

Wisconsin is off to a hot start to a busy month of June, already with commitments from four-star OT Logan Powell, three-star CB Rukeem Stroud and three-star OT Nolan Davenport after the first official weekend.

That momentum is expected to continue after the weekend of June 7.

