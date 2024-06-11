Wisconsin top class of 2025 offensive line target cancels pair of official visits

Wisconsin top class of 2025 interior offensive line target Hardy Watts canceled official visits to Boston College and Duke on Monday.

Having just wrapped up his official visit weekend with the Badgers, Watts was slated to visit Duke this coming weekend and BC at some point in June. He took an official visit to Clemson on May 31 and will venture to Michigan on June 21.

Wisconsin is now one of three schools to land an official visit with Watts, along with the Tigers and Wolverines. The Badgers extended an offer to Watts in early February.

The top interior offensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 217 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 iOL and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts.

The rising high school senior also holds offers from top programs including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

I will no longer be taking an OV to Boston College. I will be at the University of Michigan June 21-23. — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 10, 2024

I will no longer be taking an OV to Duke University. — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 10, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 16 players committed. That number will certainly balloon as official visit season progresses this summer.

If UW were to land a commitment from the top lineman, his potential as a Badger is limitless. Watts could become an instant sensation in Madison with Wisconsin’s track record of producing some of the greatest collegiate and professional linemen in history,

Nonetheless, the group has four offensive tackles committed thus far: three-star Cam Clark, three-star Michael Roeske, three-star Nolan Davenport, and four-star Logan Powell.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire