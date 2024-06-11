Wisconsin top class of 2025 LB target to announce commitment Thursday

Wisconsin four-star class of 2025 linebacker target Mason Posa will announce his collegiate commitment at 7:00 p.m. central on Thursday, June 13.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico product included Wisconsin, Oregon and Texas A&M in his top three schools on May 30. Less than a week later, 247Sports crystal ball projected UW to land the coveted linebacker.

Those predictions derived from Wisconsin insiders Evan Flood and Nick Osen, both with a ‘medium’ confidence level.

Posa is 247Sports’ No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder officially visited the Badgers on May 31 and ventured to Eugene for an OV with the Ducks the weekend of June 7. Texas A&M is slated for a visit on June 14, one day after his commitment.

Announcing my commitment on Thursday at 6:00pm MST at La Cueva Highschool! Looking forward to seeing everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/MN8LpPCoFE — Mason Posa (@MasonPosa) June 11, 2024

Posa entered his May 31 trip in Madison as the highest-ranked player on the program’s visit sheet and remains one of its biggest priorities.

The Badgers’ class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 16 players committed. Three linebackers have offered their pledge to Luke Fickell’s program thus far: Three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju.

