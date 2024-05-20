Wisconsin top class of 2025 DL target commits to Notre Dame

Wisconsin Badgers top class of 2025 defensive line target Gordy Sulfsted announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Sunday via social media.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native had 25 offers and committed to Notre Dame over top programs including Washington, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford and Virginia.

Wisconsin initially offered Sulfsted on January 16, and he was slated to officially visit the Badgers’ program on June 7.

UW received a crystal ball prediction on May 13 to land the three-star defensive lineman. The projection came from Badger247’s Evan Flood and had a ‘medium’ confidence level.

The 6’5,” 240-pound lineman also had an official visit scheduled with the Duke Blue Devils the weekend of May 31.

Sulfsted was 247Sports’ No. 606 player in the class of 2025, No. 60 defensive lineman and No. 20 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

Former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was a big part of Sulfsted’s recruitment for Wisconsin. He left the Badgers staff in mid-February, and was eventually replaced by former Air Force DL Coach E.J. Whitlow.

Sulfsted becomes Wisconsin’s latest top defensive line target to commit elsewhere. Badger transfer targets C.J. West to Indiana, Khurtiss Perry to Virginia Tech and Jay’Viar Suggs to LSU.

On the bright side, the program remains a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer, and is now reportedly also in on Stephen F. Austin transfer defensive lineman Brandon Lane.

UW is also working to flip class of 2025 Michigan Wolverines commit Bobby Kanka.

