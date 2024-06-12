Wisconsin top class of 2025 DL target to announce commitment June 18

Wisconsin three-star class of 2025 defensive line target Wilnerson Telemaque will announce his collegiate commitment at 1:00 p.m. central on Tuesday, June 18.

The Opa Locka, Florida product recently listed Wisconsin, Florida, West Virginia and Georgia Tech as his final four schools. The 6-foot-6, 257-pound tackle officially visited the Badgers on June 7 and is slated to venture to Georgia Tech for a visit weekend of June 14.

Of note, Telemaque’s final four schools differs significantly from his group of six finalists from April. That group included Colorado, Florida, LSU, West Virginia, Missouri and Minnesota.

The three-star defensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 706 player in the class of 2025, No. 72 defensive lineman and No. 56 recruit from the state of Florida.

Commitment Day June 18th 2pm at Monsignor Edward Pace Highschool — Wilnerson Telemaque (@__Iamwil) June 11, 2024

The service currently has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 13 in the nation. The group has 17 commitments and six since official visits began in June. Telemaque would be the second defensive lineman to join the group after the Badgers flipped Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway.

Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart this fall includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

UW will also focus on DL target Kyler Garcia, a new addition to its June 14 official visit window.

