Wisconsin top class of 2025 cornerback target commits to SMU

Wisconsin class of 2025 defensive back target Zay Gentry announced his commitment to SMU via social media on Sunday.

Gentry received 30 total offers dating back to January of 2023. UW extended its offer on October 16, 2023, and he was slated to officially visit Madison on May 31 per 247Sports.

The 6’0,” 165-pound corner also had official visits scheduled with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Baylor Bears in June.

Both Rivals and 247Sports ranked the corner as a three-star. He landed as the No. 419 player in the class of 2025, No. 38 cornerback and No. 65 recruit from the state of Texas. The junior also recorded a 22-6 long jump and a 14.09 110-meter hurdles time during his early junior track and field season.

This past season, he posted 41 tackles and a pair of interceptions on the gridiron, and he concluded his sophomore campaign with 35 tackles, 3 TFL, one pick and 10 pass breakups.

Wisconsin top class of 2025 defensive line target Gordy Sulfsted also committed elsewhere today.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire