Wisconsin top class of 2025 CB target to announce commitment Tuesday afternoon

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target cornerback Tre Poteat will announce his commitment decision at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 2:30 p.m. Central later today on Tuesday, June 25.

The Badgers are considered a finalist to land the three-star in-state cornerback along with Tennessee and Iowa State. But the Badgers may be fighting an uphill battle, as 247Sports has two crystal ball predictions logged for Poteat to choose the Volunteers. Those predictions came from Wisconsin insiders Evan Flood and Nick Osen, both in the last week.

Related: Wisconsin updated class of 2025 commits after loss of four-star CB Rukeem Stroud

Poteat is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 545 player in the class of 2025, No. 48 cornerback and No. 4 recruit from the state of Wisconsin. He has a strong connection to the Wisconsin program, as his father Hank Poteat was the Badgers’ cornerbacks coach under Paul Chryst from 2021-2022 before moving on to take the cornerbacks job on Iowa State’s coaching staff (2023-present).

But despite those connections, it appears the talented cornerback is leaning toward Tennessee in advance of his commitment announcement later this afternoon.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently fell to 20 total commitments after four-star CB Rukeem Stroud flipped to UCF. The class currently ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, though the Badgers do remain in contention for several top targets including four-star DL Kade Pietrzak, four-star RB Byron Louis and four-star iOL Hardy Watts.

The Badgers landing a commitment from Poteat would be a welcome surprise after the class lost its top-ranked cornerback earlier in the week.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire