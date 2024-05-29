Wisconsin top 2025 WR target plans to officially visit three other schools

Wisconsin class of 2025 wide receiver target Muizz Tounkara will visit the Badgers next weekend on May 31. According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, the top target also has three other official visits scheduled for June: Kansas on June 7, Arizona on June 14 and Arkansas on June 21.

The popular wideout has earned 26 total offers to this point, including from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, California, Utah and Memphis. Outside the Nittany Lions, Wisconsin is the only Big Ten program to offer the rising senior.

Tounkara is 247Sports’ No. 623 player in the class of 2025, No. 102 wide receiver and No. 112 recruit from Texas. The service has yet to log any crystal ball predictions for Tounkara’s decision.

Wisconsin wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton has been in contact with the rising senior prior to the Badgers extending an offer and scheduling an official visit. The Badgers offered Tounkara back on Friday, May 17.

The wide receiver’s first gridiron offer arrived back in May 2022 from UTSA. From then on, the junior has steadily earned offers from January 2023 through May 2024.

Tounkara currently represents Clear Springs High School as a two-sport athlete in varsity football and track and field.

The Badgers recently added significant talent to the wide receiver room in the form of former Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. via the transfer portal. Will Pauling, C.J. Williams and Bryson Green are set to return and lead the WR room this fall with Quincy Burroughs and Griffin playing second fiddle.

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 19 in the nation at this stage in the cycle. The class currently has one wide receiver committed thus far: four-star Cameron Miller from Atco, NJ.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire