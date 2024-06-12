Wisconsin top 2025 target WR Eugene Hilton sets commitment date

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target wide receiver Eugene Hilton will announce his college commitment on Friday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Central.

The Badgers are among the four-star receiver’s final schools along with Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Kansas and Purdue.

Wisconsin recently received a crystal ball prediction to land the highly-touted wide receiver. Of note, both Badger247’s Nick Osen and Dawgs247’s Benjamin Wolk put in predictions for Wisconsin. Those predictions came on the heels of his official visit to the program on June 7.

Hilton is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 395 player in the class of 2025, No. 63 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Indiana.

I’ll be committing this Friday June 14th at 5pm EST ‼️ Thank you to all the coaches who’s been in contact throughout the process. pic.twitter.com/mC5smHBaKL — Eugene Hilton Jr (@EugeneHiltonJr) June 12, 2024

The talented wide receiver is also the son of former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. T.Y. finished his NFL career in 2022 after 11 seasons in the league. The FIU product made four Pro Bowls during his impressive career, finishing with 638 total receptions for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 17 players committed. The group received a surprising addition on Tuesday evening with the flip of Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway, and now awaits the commitment announcement of top-ranked linebacker Mason Posa.

The potential additions of both Posa and Hilton would be a significant boost for a Wisconsin class that could jump into the nation’s top 10.

