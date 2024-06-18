Wisconsin top 2025 target Tre Poteat to visit an SEC power

Wisconsin top class of 2025 cornerback target Tre Poteat will take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend.

Wisconsin and Tennessee are considered among the top contenders to land the three-star cornerback along with Michigan and Iowa State. Poteat previously visited Wisconsin on May 31 and is yet to take a trip to either Ann Arbor, Michigan or Ames, Iowa, according to 247Sports.

The Verona, Wisconsin native is 247Sports’ No. 542 player in the class of 2025, No. 47 cornerback and No. 4 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

He is also the son of former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. Poteat coached at Wisconsin under Paul Chryst from 2021-2022 before moving on to take the cornerbacks job on Iowa State’s coaching staff (2023-present).

247Sports does not have any crystal ball predictions logged for Tre Poteat’s college destination. On3’s prediction machine, meanwhile, gives the Badgers a 38.1% chance to land a commitment, with Michigan second at 33.3%.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 12 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten at this stage in the cycle. The program still has a shot to land several of its remaining top targets, so expect the class to continue to grow in the coming days.

The class is already loaded at cornerback with commitments from four-star Rukeem Stroud, three-star Jaimier Scott and three-star Jahmare Washington. Luke Fickell has made the defensive backfield a priority since taking over as head coach, so I wouldn’t expect the program to be done adding at the position.

Poteat is the Badgers’ top remaining cornerback target on the board, though the Badgers have some legitimate competition to land his commitment.

