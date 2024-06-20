Wisconsin top 2025 target Nicolas Clayton announces commitment date

Wisconsin top class of 2025 edge rusher target Nicolas Clayton will announce his college commitment on June 22 at 3 p.m. EST, 2 p.m. CST, according to his recent post on X.

Wisconsin is among the top contenders to land the three-star recruit, along with Florida State, Nebraska, Tulane and UCF. The Gainesville, Florida native has taken visits to each of those schools already this month, including to Wisconsin on June 7.

His five finalists have outlasted a pack of offers that also include Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, USC and Vanderbilt.

247Sports currently ranks Clayton as the No. 974 player in the class of 2025, No. 70 edge rusher and No. 12 recruit from the state of Florida. The service has yet to release a crystal ball prediction for his choice, though On3’s prediction machine currently gives each of those five contenders a near-equal chance to earn a commitment.

Clayton’s commitment date is the second announced on June 20, joining three-star DL Drayden Pavey. Wisconsin is looking to land both players and continue the program’s red-hot month of June on the class of 2025 recruiting trail.

The Badgers class of 2025 currently has 20 commitments — nine since the start of June — and is ranked No. 12 in the nation by 247Sports.

The class is already a success after Luke Fickell’s program finished the 2024 cycle ranked in the top 25. Commitments from Clayton and Pavey would continue what has been a terrific month of converting official visits into commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire