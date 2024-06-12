Wisconsin top 2025 target Jayden Loftin commits to Tennessee

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target four-star edge rusher Jayden Loftin committed to Tennessee on Wednesday.

He chose the Volunteers over a final group of Wisconsin, Penn State and Syracuse.

Loftis is 247Sports’ No. 344 player in the class of 2025, No. 27 edge rusher and No. 12 recruit from the state of New Jersey. He pledged to the Volunteers following an official visit to the program — that after visiting the Badgers during the weekend of May 31. Syracuse and Penn State were lined up for official visits on June 14 and June 21 respectively, though that should change with his recruitment now closed.

He joins a Tennessee class of 2025 that currently ranks No. 21 in the nation with 10 players committed. The Volunteers enter 2024 after a strong 9-4 season in 2023 and looking to return to the form of their 11-2 2022 campaign.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 17 players committed. The group received a surprising addition on Tuesday evening with the flip of Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway.

The program is still yet to land an edge rusher after Loftin’s commitment to Tennessee. It does, however, have commitments from linebackers Cooper Catalano, Brenden Anes and Samuel Lateju.

Luke Fickell and his staff are set for another busy weekend of official visits with their 2025 class continuing to take shape.

