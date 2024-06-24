Wisconsin top 2025 target Hardy Watts announces commitment date

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target iOL Hardy Watts announced on Monday that he will be committing on July 1 at Noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central.

The Badgers are among Watts’ list of final three schools along with Michigan and Clemson. He has taken official visits to all three schools: Clemson on June 2, Wisconsin on June 7 and Michigan on June 21.

Of note, the four-star lineman currently has two 247Sports crystal ball predictions listed: one to Michigan and one to Clemson. The Michigan prediction was recently released and was given with a ‘high confidence level.’

Whichever prediction comes to fruition, Wisconsin appears to be Watt’s clear No. 3 choice entering the final week before his commitment. As always, that can quickly change.

The interior offensive lineman is currently 247Sports’ No. 217 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts. He is by far the Badgers’ highest-ranked target left on the board and a commitment would mark a substantial recruiting victory for Luke Fickell and his coaching staff.

I will be committing July 1st at noon at DexterSouthfield School. All who wish to attend are welcome. — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 24, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently sits at No. 12 in 247Sports’ national rankings and No. 4 in the new Big Ten Conference. The Badgers recently added commitment No. 21 to the group with the addition of three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton.

Luke Fickell’s program has received 10 commitments since the start of June. Its current momentum would reach an entirely new level if it somehow beats Michigan and Clemson for Watts’ commitment.

