Wisconsin top 2025 target Hardy Watts receives crystal ball to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target offensive lineman Hardy Watts recently received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to choose Big Ten rival Michigan.

The Badgers, Wolverines and Clemson Tigers round out his final three schools with a decision reportedly imminent. The four-star interior offensive lineman took official visits to Clemson on June 2, Wisconsin on June 7 and Michigan on June 21.

Watts is 247Sports’ No. 217 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts. He is by far the Badgers’ highest-ranked target left on the board at this stage of the recruiting cycle.

The crystal ball for him to choose Michigan was given by Michigan insider Steve Lorenz with a ‘high confidence level.’ It should be noted that Watts previously received a prediction from Clemson insider Austin Hannon on June 12 to choose the Tigers, though that was given with a ‘medium confidence level.’

Either way, Wisconsin appears to be a distant third choice of Watts’ final three schools.

The top-ranked lineman would be a statement addition to a Wisconsin class of 2025 that currently ranks No. 12 in 247Sports’ national rankings and No. 4 in the new Big Ten. The Badgers recently added their 21st commitment in the class with the addition of three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton.

Luke Fickell’s program has received 10 commitments since the start of June. That hot streak would reach an entirely new level if the program somehow beats Michigan and Clemson for Watts’ commitment.

