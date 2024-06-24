Wisconsin top 2025 RB target Byron Louis receives crystal ball to an ACC power

Wisconsin top class of 2025 running back target Byron Louis received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to choose ACC power Florida State on Sunday.

The Badgers, Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes are the perceived contenders to land the four-star running back, though his full list of finalists also includes Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, USC and Oklahoma. His busy month of June has included visits to Miami (May 31), Wisconsin (June 7), Georgia (June 14) and most recently Florida State (June 21).

Louis is 247Sports’ No. 212 player in the class of 2025, No. 14 running back and No. 30 recruit from his home state of Florida. He is by far Wisconsin’s highest-ranked running back target in the class, and the last significant one remaining on the board after John Forster committed to Rutgers.

The crystal ball for him to choose Florida State was given by Noles247 contributor Zach Blostein with a ‘medium confidence level.’

While the Seminoles appear to be the favorites to land Louis fresh off his official visit to the program, the Badgers may still have a late chance.

The top-ranked running back would be an important addition to a Wisconsin class of 2025 that already ranks No. 12 in 247Sports’ national rankings and No. 4 in the new Big Ten. The group recently added its 21st commitment in with the addition of three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton.

Luke Fickell’s program has received 10 commitments since the start of June. It’s important that hot streak continues with the potential commitments from Louis and top interior offensive lineman Hardy Watts.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire