Wisconsin top 2024 DL target is predicted to commit to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 awaits the commitment date of four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews.

The Badgers’ class has shot up the rankings since the start of July, adding four four-star recruits in that time and rising to No. 19 in the nation. The class is almost complete, with only a few top targets remaining on the board.

One of those top targets is Andrews. Wisconsin made the top three for the Brookline, Massachusetts native alongside South Carolina and Penn State.

Adding the defensive lineman would be big news for Luke Fickell and his staff. The 2024 class’ only real weakness is at that position, with only two three-stars currently committed.

Unfortunately for Wisconsin’s chances, Andrews currently has four 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions for Penn State. Those predictions come from 247Sports’ Penn State Insider, Wisconsin Insider, National Analyst and Director of Football Recruiting.

Top 100 lineman Liam Andrews previews his July 21st decision with @BrianDohn247 https://t.co/YwJ7WzY67z #Badgers (FREE) — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 18, 2023

It’s safe to say landing the top lineman is a long shot at the moment. He is currently scheduled to announce his commitment tomorrow.

