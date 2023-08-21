Wisconsin a top-20 team in ESPN’s updated preseason FPI
Welcome to college football’s first game week of the year, for the limited Week 0 slate at least.
Wisconsin doesn’t open its 2023 season until September 3 when Buffalo visits town. But starting this weekend, there will be college football on our television screens for the rest of the calendar year and beyond.
The season across the sport is one of nostalgia, at least from my perspective. Starting in 2024 the sport is set to drastically change with an expanded College Football Playoff, large-scale conference realignment and, in our backyard, the elimination of the Big Ten West division.
It’s Wisconsin’s last best chance to win the Big Ten and make a run to the four-team playoff. To do so the team will need to peak in Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s first year, but it’ll also need some of the sport’s top contenders to take a slide.
ESPN recently updated its FPI metric in advance of the season’s start. Wisconsin, just like in nearly every other poll, slots into the top 20 and has a large quantity of brand names to contend with:
Ohio State
FPI Index: 31.5
Projected Win-Loss Record: 11.5-1.2
Playoff %: 74.4
National Title %: 30.4
Alabama
FPI Index: 28.2
Projected Win-Loss Record: 10.8-1.8
Playoff %: 57.1
National Title %: 18.7
Georgia
FPI Index: 27.4
Projected Win-Loss Record: 11.4-1.4
Playoff %: 59
National Title %: 18.5
LSU
FPI Index: 22.1
Projected Win-Loss Record: 9.4-2.8
Playoff %: 22.9
National Title %: 5.1
Texas
FPI Index: 21.9
Projected Win-Loss Record: 9.8-2.8
Playoff %: 28.3
National Title %: 6
Michigan
FPI Index: 21.4
Projected Win-Loss Record: 9.9-2.3
Playoff %: 25.5
National Title %: 4.8
USC
FPI Index: 19.9
Projected Win-Loss Record: 10-2.6
Playoff %: 22.2
National Title %: 3.5
Clemson
FPI Index: 19.4
Projected Win-Loss Record: 9.5-2.5
Playoff %: 18.3
National Title %: 3
Notre Dame
FPI Index: 18.4
Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.9-3.1
Playoff %: 12.2
National Title %: 1.9
Penn State
FPI Index: 17.5
Projected Win-Loss Record: 9.2-2.9
Playoff %: 12
National Title %: 1.6
Oklahoma
FPI Index: 16.9
Projected Win-Loss Record: 9.4-3.0
Playoff %: 12.6
National Title %: 1.6
Tennessee
FPI Index: 15.2
Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.1-4.0
Playoff %: 4.3
National Title %: 0.5
Oregon
FPI Index: 15.0
Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.9-3.4
Playoff %: 7.5
National Title %: 0.7
Florida State
FPI Index: 15.0
Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.4-3.6
Playoff %: 5.3
National Title %: 0.6
Utah
FPI Index: 14.9
Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.5-3.8
Playoff %: 6.6
National Title %: 0.7
Ole Miss
FPI Index: 13.4
Projected Win-Loss Record: 7.5-4.5
Playoff %: 2.3
National Title %: 0.3
TCU
FPI Index: 13.0
Projected Win-Loss Record: 7.9-4.2
Playoff %: 3.2
National Title %: 0.4
Florida
FPI Index: 12.7
Projected Win-Loss Record: 6.8-5.3
Playoff %: 1.5
National Title %: 0.1
Texas A&M
FPI Index: 12.7
Projected Win-Loss Record: 7.5-4.6
Playoff %: 1.9
National Title %: 0.2
Wisconsin
FPI Index: 12.3
Projected Win-Loss Record: 8.4-4.0
Playoff %: 2.6
National Title %: 0.3