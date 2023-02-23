Wisconsin in top 10 of three-star athlete from Chicago

Tysean Griffin, a three-star athlete from Chicago announced his top 10 teams Wednesday, which the Badgers were a part of. The 5-foot-11 class of 2024 player has played both offense and defense in high school, logging snaps at wide receiver, running back and cornerback.

Considering the duel-threat abilities of Griffin, it’s hard to project where he’d contribute in college, whether offense, defense or both, but he’ll find a spot if he chooses Madison. The additions of Luke Fickell at head coach, Phil Longo at offensive coordinator and Mike Tressel at defensive coordinator this offseason have fortified the Badgers as a recruit destination.

So far, Wisconsin has brought in three recruits for the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas), four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) and three-star tight end Robert Booker (Waunakee, Wisconsin).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire