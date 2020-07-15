Wisconsin to add black 'W' logo to uniforms in showing of inclusion, unity

In a showing of solidarity for Black and other underrepresented communities on campus, a black crest “W” logo will be worn on all University of Wisconsin uniforms during the 2020-21 season.

The school announced the initiative on Wednesday, calling it a “show of support, inclusion and unity from Badger student-athletes, the UW athletic department and UW-Madison as a whole.”

(via Wisconsin Athletics)

The spark for the gesture came earlier this summer when several current and former Wisconsin athletes “publicly stated their desire to wear the university’s ‘Crest W’ on their uniforms.” The “W” in the crest has traditionally been white, but will be changed to black on Wisconsin’s uniforms.

Additionally, Wisconsin officials worked with Badger athletes to include a black “Motion W” logo — the logo Wisconsin most prominently uses — on “select athletic apparel.”

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said he was pleased to show support for diversity and inclusion “in a way that is important” to UW athletes.

"I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department," Alvarez said. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

