Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson visits Packers during local pro day

The Green Bay Packers invited Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson to their local pro day last Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ferguson was a three-year starter for the Badgers and amassed 145 receptions for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns during his college career.

Naturally, Packers fans are always enamored with home-grown prospects, and Ferguson could become the second Badger to be drafted by the Packers in consecutive years. Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick in 2021.

The Packers are expected to be in the market for a tight end in this year’s draft with Robert Tonyan recovering from an ACL injury and Marcedes Lewis set to turn 38 in May.

Ferguson did not test well at the combine, which likely dropped his draft stock to day three. At 6-5, 250 lbs, he has the ideal size for the position, but his lack of physicality as a blocker and speed has raised some questions. Ferguson ran 4.81 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine before improving to a 4.71 at Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

Draft analysts view Ferguson as a prototypical in-line Y tight end at the next level. He isn’t great at one thing in particular but more of an all-around solid prospect with a future as a formidable backup. His route running has improved over the years, along with his blocking, but these are areas he needs to improve on if he wants to see substantial playing time in the NFL.

Learning behind Tonyan, Lewis, and Josiah Deguara would be an ideal situation for Ferguson if he can eventually settle into the team’s traditional in-line tight end role.

Other former Badgers such as safety Scott Nelson and receiver Kendric Pryor were also in Green Bay for the local pro day.