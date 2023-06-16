A Wisconsin target in the class of 2024 will announce his commitment Saturday

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 currently sits ranked No. 14 in the country after a barrage of commitments followed the program’s early June official visit weekends.

The program still has plenty of targets left on the board, many of whom took visits to Madison earlier this month.

One player is three-star running back Gideon Ituka. The Maryland native tweeted yesterday he would be announcing his commitment Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST. His decision will come after spending June 9-11 on-campus for his official visit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ituka is 247Sports’ No. 993 player in the class of 2023, No. 78 running back and No. 25 player from his home state of Maryland. The recruiting service currently lists one crystal ball prediction for the running back to choose Wisconsin.

I will be announcing my commitment this Saturday June 17th at 2:30pm est time 1:30pm cst‼️ — Gideon Ituka 🇨🇲 (@GideonItuka25) June 15, 2023

The Badgers now have two 2024 targets announcing commitments in the coming days, Ituka joining four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart who will announce on Friday.

Luke Fickell and his staff hope the recent recruiting run continues when Ituka and Stewart announce their college decisions.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire