How Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai’s QBR compares to the rest of the Big Ten quarterbacks

Wisconsin’s 1-1 start to the 2023 season is not what fans expected to see out of the game.

The loss to Washington State can be attributed to many factors, turnovers undoubtedly being the biggest. While inconsistency plagued the team on both sides of the ball, the third quarter did give a glimpse at what the Badgers could be if everything clicked.

File the play of quarterback Tanner Mordecai under that inconsistency. One play he’ll throw one of the best touchdowns we’ve seen from a Wisconsin quarterback, and the next he’ll throw a puzzling interception.

Mordecai’s play is something that will need to improve for Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West. Just how much improvement? Just look at where he ranks among Big Ten quarterbacks in ESPN QBR:

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks down field against the UNLV Rebels during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 48/55, 87.3% completion, 558 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 16 (1st)

EPA (Pass): 14.7

EPA (Run): 1.0

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws during the second half of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 34/53, 64.2% completion, 497 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 11.4 (3rd)

EPA (Pass): 11.5

EPA (Run): -0.5

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 43/55, 78.2% completion, 529 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 13.9 (2nd)

EPA (Pass): 14.1

EPA (Run): 0.3

Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers): 75.1

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 27/50, 54% completion, 361 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 10.3 (T-4th)

EPA (Pass): 9.3

EPA (Run): 1.2

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs the ball against the Toledo Rockets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 37/54, 68.5% completion, 408 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 8.8 (7th)

EPA (Pass): 7.9

EPA (Run): 4.8

Sep 2, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws on the run as Towson Tigers linebacker Mason Woods (55) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 47/69, 68.1% completion, 547 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 10.3 (T-4th)

EPA (Pass): 6.5

EPA (Run): 2.2

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1), Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Kyle Adams (19) and Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Bennett Meredith (18) run a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 40/64, 62.5% completion, 502 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 8.1 (8th)

EPA (Pass): 11.1

EPA (Run): -2.6

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim drops back for a pass during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing. Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 36/53, 67.9% completion, 571 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 9.2 (6th)

EPA (Pass): 8.6

EPA (Run): 0.7

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 34/59, 57.6% completion, 313 yards, one touchdowns, two interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 5.6 (9th)

EPA (Pass): 4.5

EPA (Run): 1.3

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) leads the offense as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 29/52, 55.8% completion, 314 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 1.2 (11th)

EPA (Pass): 3.0

EPA (Run): -0.7

Brendan Sorsby (Indiana): 38.8

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Stats: 17/31, 87.3% completion, 166 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 0.0 (12th)

EPA (Pass): 1.6

EPA (Run): -1.2

Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin): 37.1

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is tackled from behind by Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson (95) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 49/71, 69% completion, 467 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: 1.5 (10th)

EPA (Pass): 6.7

EPA (Run): -0.5

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tariq Watson (24) defends during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 20/34, 58.8% completion, 220 yards, one touchdown, four interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: -2.5 (14th)

EPA (Pass): -1.8

EPA (Run): 3.8

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Kenny Fletcher (12) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 31/53, 58.5% completion, 285 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

Advanced Stats:

EPA: -2.0 (13th)

EPA (Pass): 0.7

EPA (Run): 1.2

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire