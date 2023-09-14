How Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai’s QBR compares to the rest of the Big Ten quarterbacks
Wisconsin’s 1-1 start to the 2023 season is not what fans expected to see out of the game.
The loss to Washington State can be attributed to many factors, turnovers undoubtedly being the biggest. While inconsistency plagued the team on both sides of the ball, the third quarter did give a glimpse at what the Badgers could be if everything clicked.
File the play of quarterback Tanner Mordecai under that inconsistency. One play he’ll throw one of the best touchdowns we’ve seen from a Wisconsin quarterback, and the next he’ll throw a puzzling interception.
Mordecai’s play is something that will need to improve for Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West. Just how much improvement? Just look at where he ranks among Big Ten quarterbacks in ESPN QBR:
J.J. McCarthy (Michigan): 95.3
2023 Stats: 48/55, 87.3% completion, 558 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 16 (1st)
EPA (Pass): 14.7
EPA (Run): 1.0
Kyle McCord (Ohio State): 84.5
2023 Stats: 34/53, 64.2% completion, 497 yards, three touchdowns, one interception
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 11.4 (3rd)
EPA (Pass): 11.5
EPA (Run): -0.5
Drew Allar (Penn State): 83.5
2023 Stats: 43/55, 78.2% completion, 529 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 13.9 (2nd)
EPA (Pass): 14.1
EPA (Run): 0.3
Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers): 75.1
2023 Stats: 27/50, 54% completion, 361 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 10.3 (T-4th)
EPA (Pass): 9.3
EPA (Run): 1.2
Luke Altmyer (Illinois): 66.1
2023 Stats: 37/54, 68.5% completion, 408 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 8.8 (7th)
EPA (Pass): 7.9
EPA (Run): 4.8
Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland): 64.1
2023 Stats: 47/69, 68.1% completion, 547 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 10.3 (T-4th)
EPA (Pass): 6.5
EPA (Run): 2.2
Hudson Card (Purdue): 60.6
2023 Stats: 40/64, 62.5% completion, 502 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 8.1 (8th)
EPA (Pass): 11.1
EPA (Run): -2.6
Noah Kim (Michigan State): 59.4
2023 Stats: 36/53, 67.9% completion, 571 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 9.2 (6th)
EPA (Pass): 8.6
EPA (Run): 0.7
Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota): 55.7
2023 Stats: 34/59, 57.6% completion, 313 yards, one touchdowns, two interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 5.6 (9th)
EPA (Pass): 4.5
EPA (Run): 1.3
Cade McNamara (Iowa): 42.8
2023 Stats: 29/52, 55.8% completion, 314 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 1.2 (11th)
EPA (Pass): 3.0
EPA (Run): -0.7
Brendan Sorsby (Indiana): 38.8
2023 Stats: 17/31, 87.3% completion, 166 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 0.0 (12th)
EPA (Pass): 1.6
EPA (Run): -1.2
Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin): 37.1
2023 Stats: 49/71, 69% completion, 467 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: 1.5 (10th)
EPA (Pass): 6.7
EPA (Run): -0.5
Jeff Sims (Nebraska): 35.9
2023 Stats: 20/34, 58.8% completion, 220 yards, one touchdown, four interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: -2.5 (14th)
EPA (Pass): -1.8
EPA (Run): 3.8
Ben Bryant (Northwestern): 26.8
2023 Stats: 31/53, 58.5% completion, 285 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
Advanced Stats:
EPA: -2.0 (13th)
EPA (Pass): 0.7
EPA (Run): 1.2