Wisconsin taking on an SEC opponent in latest ESPN bowl projections
ESPN recently released their final bowl projections before the full start of the 2023 season, and had Wisconsin back in a bowl game against an SEC opponent.
The Badgers landed in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and in one projection were facing Tennessee with the other having them go up against Texas A&M.
The Badgers have one of the longest consecutive bowl game streaks in the country, having appeared in a bowl game for 21 straight season and 26 of the last 28. Wisconsin will look to get back to a bowl game in 2023 behind new head coach Luke Fickell and a new-look roster. It all begins on Saturday against Buffalo at Camp Randall.