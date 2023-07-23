Wisconsin taking on an SEC foe in latest Athlon Sports bowl projections

Wisconsin football is ready to start a new era in 2023 with the arrival of head coach Luke Fickell and a refreshed and reenergized staff and roster.

The Badgers were recently included in the Athlon Sports Big Ten bowl game projections for 2023, and were set to take on an SEC opponent.

Wisconsin is set to take on Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl in the latest Athlon Sports projections.

The Badgers were one of eight teams that the website sees making it to a bowl game out of the Big Ten, as they were joined by Ohio State, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, and Maryland.

