Wisconsin takes down Michigan State 70-57

The Badgers men’s basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season Tuesday night, taking down Michigan State on the road 70-57 in their first Big Ten matchup of the year.

Wisconsin was able to get out to an 11-2 lead in the first 4:40 and they never trailed in the contest. For the second straight game, they never trailed from beginning to end.

In the first half, AJ Storr led the way with 12 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while Steven Crowl was right behind him with 11 points of his own (4-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt). The Badgers went into the break up 34-23.

Although Michigan State was able to mount a comeback in the second half led by Tyson Walker’s 18 points, Wisconsin never allowed them to take the lead.

Wisconsin finished the game a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line while also ending with a sizeable advantage in rebounds (36 to 22) and second-chance points, outscoring the Spartans 19-to-8 in that category.

AJ Storr finished with a game-high 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), also adding five rebounds, while Steven Crowl ended with 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists.

The Badgers will take on top-ranked Arizona on the road Saturday at 2:15PM.

