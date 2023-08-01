Wisconsin tabbed one of college football’s ‘most unpredictable teams’ in 2023

Wisconsin fans expect big things from the Badgers in Luke Fickell’s first year as head coach. The roster is in a great place after an influx of transfer portal talent this offseason, the schedule lines up well in the Big Ten West’s final year and the off-the-field excitement is at a fever pitch.

Badger fans have a right to be excited about this season and about the future under Fickell as a whole. But even with all the ‘good’ entering training camp this week, Wisconsin remains one of the more unpredictable teams in the sport this season.

Think about all of the changes: Fickell in as head coach, Phil Longo as offensive coordinator with a new air raid offense, new assistants across the board and a new quarterback who has only excelled at the Group of Five level. It was easy to predict a great year entering 2019, when the Badgers returned high-level talent on both sides of the ball and weren’t in the middle of wide-spread changes within the program. 2023 is not that, at least entering the season.

I think we’ll look back upon 2023 with great memories, especially as the Big Ten gets tougher starting in 2024. But we would be naive to think the team isn’t unpredictable this season.

247Sports’ Josh Pate discussed this on his show Sunday night. He hit the nail on the head:

"I think it is the perfect recipe for a ton of close back-and-forth one-possession games."@LateKickJosh explains why Wisconsin is one of college football's most unpredictable teams ahead of the 2023 season 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/UeEQvLdgX6 pic.twitter.com/UZTxRF9iSd — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 31, 2023

