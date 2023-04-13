Wisconsin students have the chance to be part of NBC college football video shoot

Wisconsin students will have the chance to show just how much of Badger super fans they are on April 19. The first 300 students to show up to Camp Randall Stadium on the 19th will be part of a video shoot with Wisconsin football and the UW Band that will air on NBC Sports broadcasts throughout the season.

The video will be used in promotional spots all summer while also being part of the broadcast for Big Ten games on NBC in the fall.

Students should arrive at 6:30 p.m. and should be dressed in Wisconsin gameday attire. For more information, check out Wisconsin football’s website.

