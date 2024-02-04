Wisconsin students camp outside overnight for good seats to No. 6 Badgers vs No. 2 Purdue

Wisconsin basketball fans are a dedicated group, especially when the team is playing great and contending for the Big Ten.

Today’s game against No. 2 Purdue is that once-a-few-years type of contest that every fan circles on their calendar. It’s two top-six teams with first place in the Big Ten on the line. We couldn’t ask for a better matchup.

This is one of those games you’d do a lot for a good seat. Possibly even sleep overnight outside the Kohl Center in freezing temperatures.

CBS 3’s Zach Hanley stopped by the Kohl Center last night around 10 p.m. and saw exactly that. Students with tickets were already in line to get the best seats.

This is a staple at Duke, Kansas and some other basketball-centric schools. It isn’t commonplace at Wisconsin, which just further highlights the magnitude of Sunday’s game.

Also, the last time Wisconsin and Purdue faced off with these stakes attached, this happened:

Matt Lepay, ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/f9xvuh9GWH — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) March 2, 2022

So, hopefully the students’ efforts get rewarded with a similar result.

