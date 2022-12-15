Wisconsin is still in on a top 2024 quarterback

With a new coaching staff comes uncertainty for players that Wisconsin has recruited over the next two cycles. For four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, Coach Luke Fickell and staff made it clear he is still a priority in the 2024 class.

The four-star prospect announced he had been re-offered by the Badgers this week, and he remains the top priority at quarterback in the class of 2024 for Wisconsin. The Texas native currently holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Cincinnati, and others.

The Badgers are still looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class, and have been in on the 6-foot-6 Mettauer for some time now.

Blessed to be re-offered by the new coaching staff at the University of Wisconsin 🦡 @CoachPhilLongo @CoachFick All glory to God pic.twitter.com/aZpfhMiPkT — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire