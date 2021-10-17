Wisconsin’s statistical leaders midway through the 2021 season

Wisconsin has reached the halfway point of its 2021 football season with a 3-3 record (1-2 Big Ten). The disappointing 1-3 start was the program’s first since 1990–Barry Alvarez’s first year as head coach.

But the Badgers have battled back to .500 with wins against Illinois and Army, and now stare down a second half of the season where if they win out, they’ll win the Big Ten West.

A lot of questions will be answered next weekend at Purdue and the following weekend against Iowa. If the Badgers win both games and have great showings, expectations surrounding this team will change. If not, they’ll finish as a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big Ten West.

Here are all of the statistical leaders through the first half of the season:

Passing

Graham Mertz: 893 yards, 55.6% completion, 2 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Rushing

-Chez Mellusi: 112 attempts, 543 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns

-Braelon Allen: 46 carries, 288 yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns

Receiving

-Danny Davis: 18 catches, 241 yards, 13.4 yards per reception

-Kendric Pryor: 17 catches, 216 yards, 12.7 yards per reception 1 touchdown

-Jake Ferguson: 20 catches, 179 yards, 9 yards per reception

Tackles

-Leo Chenal: 42 tackles

-Jack Sanborn: 39 tackles

-Scott Nelson: 30 tackles

-Nick Herbig: 22 tackles

-Noah Burks: 20 tackles

Tackles for loss

-Jack Sanborn: 6 TFL

-Nick Herbig: 5.5 TFL

-Leo Chenal: 4 TFL

-Matt Henningsen: 4 TFL

-Noah Burks: 3.5 TFL

-C.J. Goetz: 2.5 TFL

-Scott Nelson: 2 TFL

-Keeanu Benton: 1.5 TFL

Sacks

-Nick Herbig: 3.5 sacks

-Matt Henningsen: 2 sacks

-Leo Chenal: 1.5 sacks

-Jack Sanborn, C.J. Goetz, Rodas Johnson: 1 sack

Interceptions

-Donte Burton, Alexander Smith: 1 INT

Passes defended

-Faion Hicks: 6 PD

-Nick Herbig: 4 PD

-Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder: 3 PD

-Keeanu Benton, Caesar Williams, Dean Engram: 2 PD

Fumbles

-Leo Chenal: 2 forced fumbles

-Rodas Johnson: 1 forced fumble

-Keeanu Benton, Jack Sanborn: 1 fumble recovery

