Wisconsin in-state target named No. 1 punter in class of 2025

Wisconsin football in-state class of 2025 target Erik Schmidt was named the No. 1 punter in the class by Kohl’s Kicking on Sunday — the industry’s leading developer of punters, kickers and other specialists.

Schmidt currently holds a walk-on offer from Wisconsin and scholarship offers from Notre Dame and Missouri.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native is unranked by 247Sports. Kohl’s has him as a five-star specialist and the No. 8 kicker and No. 1 punter in the class of 2025.

Schmidt is scheduled for an official visit to Wisconsin on the weekend of June 14. 247Sports does not list any other scheduled official visits.

Honored to be ranked the number one punter in the country by @KohlsKicking pic.twitter.com/Uo266CYDSI — Erik (@Erik_Schmidt22) May 26, 2024

Wisconsin enters 2024 with kicker Nathanial Vakos and punter Atticus Bertrams both returning from last season. The Badgers can pitch Schmidt with a potential starting role after those two depart.

It should also be noted that both starting specialists are on scholarship for the 2024 season. Schmidt would likely earn a scholarship by the time he steps into a starting role.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. The group is sure to grow in the coming weeks when official visits ramp up.

