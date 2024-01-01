Wisconsin starting wide receiver to return for senior season

Wisconsin starting wide receiver Bryson Green confirmed to reporters after the Badgers’ 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl that he will return to Wisconsin next season.

The former Oklahoma State wideout and college veteran has one year of eligibility remaining, though technically would’ve been eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft had that been an attractive path. Then with the current state of the transfer portal, there’s never total assurance that veteran contributors will return.

Green caught 25 passes for 375 yards and one touchdown during the regular season, then added seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown during today’s loss to LSU. He figures to be Wisconsin’s top receiving option next season alongside standout Will Pauling. The trio of Green, Pauling and C.J. Williams project to be the top group in year two under Phil Longo.

Not a surprise, but Bryson Green said he's back with the #Badgers in 2024. No portal. No NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/WXa3rOkPrD — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 1, 2024

Wisconsin saw experienced wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell enter the portal after the regular season. Retaining Pauling and Green is big for the offense’s prospects in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire